CVCC wraps up preseason with final scrimmage

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team wrapped up its 2020-21 preseason on Saturday with its final scrimmage against Sandhills Community College at the Tarlton Complex.

Anthony Isbell paced the Red Hawks in the scrimmage with 12 points. Charles Bryson and Donovan Evans added 10 points each, while A.J. Daniels and E.J. Thomas scored eight points apiece.

The Red Hawks are scheduled to open their season on Saturday, Jan. 16, against Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in Hudson.