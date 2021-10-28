CVCC women's basketball wins final preseason game

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team won its final preseason tune-up on Tuesday, defeating visiting Warren Wilson 92-52 at the Tarlton Complex. The Red Hawks kick off the regular season next Wednesday at Johnson C. Smith at 6 p.m., while the first home contest for CVCC is Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Pictured is the Red Hawks' Makayla Weaver, left, driving to the basket during the first quarter of Tuesday's preseason contest.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!