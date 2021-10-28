 Skip to main content
CVCC women's basketball wins final preseason game
CVCC women's basketball wins final preseason game

  • Updated
Makayla Weaver
Cody Dalton/Catawba Valley Athletics

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team won its final preseason tune-up on Tuesday, defeating visiting Warren Wilson 92-52 at the Tarlton Complex. The Red Hawks kick off the regular season next Wednesday at Johnson C. Smith at 6 p.m., while the first home contest for CVCC is Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. 

Pictured is the Red Hawks' Makayla Weaver, left, driving to the basket during the first quarter of Tuesday's preseason contest.

