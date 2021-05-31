CVCC women's basketball team holding tryout June 12

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team will be hosting an open tryout on Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.

All tryout participants must have a current physical. They must also wear a mask along with appropriate gear and shoes. The gym at the Tarlton Complex, located at 2550 Hwy 70 SE in Hickory, will open at noon on the day of the tryout.