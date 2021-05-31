 Skip to main content
CVCC women's basketball team holding tryout June 12
CVCC women's basketball team holding tryout June 12

  • Updated
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team will be hosting an open tryout on Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.

All tryout participants must have a current physical. They must also wear a mask along with appropriate gear and shoes. The gym at the Tarlton Complex, located at 2550 Hwy 70 SE in Hickory, will open at noon on the day of the tryout.

If you have any questions, please contact CVCC head women’s basketball coach Tisha England at 828-327-7000, ext. 4014 or email tengland@cvcc.edu.

