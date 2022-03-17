 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CVCC women's basketball holding open tryout

  Updated
  • 0
CVCC women's basketball

Catawba Valley Community College women's basketball coach Tisha England talks to her team during a timeout in a file photo.

 Cody Dalton/Catawba Valley Athletics

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program will be holding an open tryout on Sunday, March 27, from noon until 3 p.m.

The tryout will take place at the Tarlton Complex, located at 2550 U.S. Highway 70 SE in Hickory. Included in the tryout will be a campus tour.

Participating players should bring a current physical and wear appropriate gear and shoes to participate in the skills and drills taking place.

For more information, please contact CVCC women’s basketball head coach Tisha England at tengland@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000 ext. 4014.

