CVCC women’s hoops hoping to seize the moment in 2020-21

“It’s definitely been different because we are hands on. We are personal,” she said. “We are used to seeing each other. We are used to communicating and having tutoring and our study hall. It’s been different, but we’re just trying to find a way to overcome it. We did a great job first semester with our team GPA being 3.45. I am so excited for all of the hard work they’ve put in.”

Perhaps the biggest challenge for England has been preparing her players from two different perspectives.

“Trying to get the kids caught up mentally as well as physically has been tough,” she said. “We just take it one day at a time and push ourselves to be the best we can be. It’s more mental than anything. It’s definitely been a challenge, but life is a challenge. We just meet it head on and do the best that we can do.”

The Red Hawks’ sophomore leadership, including returners Makayla “Kay Kay” Weaver, Jailen Cummings and Ariana Montgomery, have been key in helping to carry over the successful culture from last season into this season.