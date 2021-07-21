CVCC women’s basketball, baseball teams earn NJCAA academic honors

“CVCC student-athletes strive for excellence in the classroom as well as on the court and field,” said Red Hawk women’s basketball head coach Tisha England, who also serves as academic liaison for all student-athletes at CVCC. “I am so proud of our ladies for fighting through adversity and digging deep to continue their academic progress. I always tell them that no one can take away their education so I encourage them to fight for it and do their best. For our players to keep our rich history of academic success is a blessing. It’s not always how you start, but definitely how you finish, and we finished strong.”