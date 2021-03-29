CVCC women defeat Dolphins 80-62

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team earned its third straight win on Sunday, defeating Brunswick 80-62 at the Tarlton Complex.

A.J. Davis led the Red Hawks (11-3, 7-3 in Region 10) with a team-high 17 points.

She was one of four Red Hawks who reached double figures in scoring in Sunday’s conference game, including Astou Seck (12 points), Ariana Montgomery (11 points) and Kenzley Dunlap (10 points).

The Red Hawks took a 40-29 lead at halftime paced by nine points from Davis and seven points from Dunlap.

Brunswick (8-9, 1-9 in Region 10) fought back, outscoring Catawba Valley 18-17 during the third quarter, but the Red Hawks outgained the Dolphins 40-33 during the second half to take the Region 10 victory.

The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on the road Wednesday against USC Salkehatchie in a battle of the top two teams in Region 10.

Tipoff between the Red hawks and Indians is set for 5 p.m. in Allendale, South Carolina.