CVCC wins NJCAAE brand video contest

The Catawba Valley Community College Esports team was announced this week as the winner of a brand video contest hosted by the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) organization.

By winning the contest, the video will utilized by the NJCAAE for the entire 2022-23 school year and the Red Hawks will receive free competition dues for the entire 2022-23 school year.

“I am so proud of the amazing group of talented and dedicated Esports students we have here at CVCC,” said Catawba Valley Esports head coach Cody Dalton. “I’d like to give a big shout-out to Donavon Ervin, who has shown he has an extremely bright future in videography, and our entire Red Hawk Esports team for their work on this project.”

The video, which was filmed and edited by Ervin, a Catawba Valley Community College Esports student, features the tagline “NJCAAE - Get In the Game.”

The NJCAAE announced the winning submission on social media this week, saying “@CVCCEsports did an AMAZING job in the #NJCAAE Video Contest! Congratulations on creating the winning video!”

Red Hawk Esports team members acted in the video in three separate parts, which highlight the team’s gameplay, content creation and educational experiences at CVCC.

The Red Hawk Esports jerseys, which were designed by the Advertising & Graphic Design students at Catawba Valley Community College, are also prominently featured in the video.

“To see the Red Hawk Esports brand on a national stage is truly special,” Dalton said. “We pride ourselves on empowering student-athletes here at CVCC, and this project did just that for so many members of our program.”

To learn more about NJCAAE, visit www.njcaa.org/esports.

For more information about the Esports program at Catawba Valley Community College, visit www.gocvcc.com/sports/esports.