CVCC volleyball sweeps Lancers on 'Sophomore Night'

After honoring its six sophomore players, the Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team closed out its regular season on Thursday with a 3-0 victory over USC Lancaster at the Tarlton Complex.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-13 and 25-16.

Sophomores led the way for the Red Hawks (10-2 in Region 10 West), with setter Amber Barker tallying 11 kills, 11 assists and eight aces and outside hitter Carter Gibson adding seven kills, four blocks and nine digs.

Defensively, sophomore libero Abbey Smith tallied a team-high 11 digs and sophomore middle blockers Kennya Sykes and Delaney Conner combined for six blocks.

Sophomore setter Kenley Killian paced the Red Hawk attack with a team-best 12 assists.

Next up for the Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team is the Region 10 tournament.

The winner of the Region 10 tournament advances to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Red Hawks host the first round of the tournament on Monday against Fayetteville Tech. Match time is set for 6 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.