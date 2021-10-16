CVCC volleyball stuns No. 19 Surry in 4 sets

After the difficult set loss, Pogue had some words of encouragement for her players.

“I told them that it’s all about coming together and making sure that we all play for one another through adversity,” she said. “I thought they did very well with that tonight.”

Set three would feature more back-and-forth action between the Red Hawks and Knights with Catawba Valley using 15 kills in the set to edge out the 25-23 win and take a 2-1 lead in the match.

“It just felt really good to be out there,” said sophomore libero Abbey Smith, who tied her season high with 29 digs. “No one let up at any moment.”

Tied at 7-all early in set four, the Red Hawks reeled off five consecutive points, including a kill each from Gibson and middle hitters Kennya Sykes and Hayley Stull, to gain control en route to the 25-18 set four win and 3-1 match victory.

Gibson said Wednesday’s win sets the tone for the entire Red Hawk volleyball team for the rest of the season.

“This has lit a fire,” Gibson said. “We played the best volleyball tonight that we played all season. Now that we know that’s how we can play, that is how we are going to continue to play. No one can stop us.”