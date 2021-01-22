CVCC volleyball springs into action for unique 2020-21 season

Not only did Pogue inherit the Red Hawks' volleyball program this past March, but also the impressive winning streak in conference play that CVCC has built over the past few seasons.

The Red Hawks are 179-0 in Region matches and 143-0 in conference matches dating back to October 2011 — a record that Pogue hopes her players will continue to add to.

“As somebody who has been a part of that number, I take pride in it,” she said. “I know what went into it. I know how much hard work it is. Obviously that number is getting pretty big. I’m not too nervous, but I’ve trained our players to take care of business. That is impressive. It’s so nice to be a part of something that is so well established and built. I think when you have players graduate and new ones add to it like my sophomores now added to it, they take even more pride in it.”

Due to the addition of Division III teams in Region 10, the conference will receive two bids to the NJCAA DII National Tournament, which takes place in a new location this year — the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa April 13-15. The Red Hawks will be aiming to return to nationals for a third straight season.

As for her goals and expectations in her first season as head coach, Pogue has a simple approach and wants to make sure that her players work together as a team.