CVCC volleyball releases 2022 schedule

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program has released its 2022 fall schedule.

The Red Hawks’ schedule boasts 15 match dates, including two tournament appearances during the fall.

Catawba Valley opens its season on Tuesday, Sept. 6 on the road against Guilford Tech. The Red Hawks’ first two matches of the season are away.

The home opener for CVCC takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 against conference foe USC Salkehatchie at 6 p.m. That match marks the first of seven straight home dates.

Returning to the schedule this year is the Catawba Valley Invitational, which enters its seventh year of existence. That event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 and features matches against St. Johns River State (Florida), Owens (Ohio), Spartanburg Methodist (South Carolina), Richard Bland (Virginia) and Cape Fear.

After “Sophomore Day” on Monday, Oct. 10 against Davidson-Davie, the Red Hawks finish off their 2022 season with five straight road contests, including a trip to Morristown, Tennessee on Oct. 15 to compete in a tournament hosted by Walters State.

For more information about the volleyball program at Catawba Valley Community College, please contact head coach Madison Pogue at 828-327-7000, ext. 4566 or email mpogue525@cvcc.edu.