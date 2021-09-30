CVCC volleyball earns Region 10 win

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program picked up its fourth conference win of the fall on Monday afternoon, sweeping USC Salkehatchie on the road in straight sets.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-13 and 25-15.

Outside hitter Carter Gibson led the Red Hawks (8-5, 4-1 Region 10) with 12 kills, while setter Amber Barker and middle hitter Kennya Sykes added seven kills apiece. Barker also tallied a team-high 20 assists and tied teammate Kenley Killian for the team lead in aces with four.

Defensively, Catawba Valley libero Abbey Smith recorded nine digs, while middle hitter Hayley Stull made two blocks.

The Red Hawks return to the volleyball court tonight for their first home contest in 29 days when they play against Lake-Sumter State College. Match time is set for 6 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.