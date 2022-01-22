CVCC tops Pioneers for 3rd straight win

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team held off a late charge from visiting Spartanburg Methodist, defeating the Pioneers 64-58 to pick up its third straight win on Friday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

Sophomore forward Kelis Carmon led the Red Hawks (6-2) with a team-high 21 points, while sophomore guard Astou Seck recorded a season-high 17 points.

Catawba Valley took a 37-28 halftime lead, but Spartanburg Methodist (11-3) worked its way back to tie the contest at 46-all through three quarters.

The Pioneers led by as many as four points — 50-46 with 8:18 remaining — but the Red Hawks closed out Friday’s game by outscoring Spartanburg Methodist 18-8 to earn the win.

Tre’zha Muhammad scored nine points for Catawba Valley, Kenzley Dunlap added seven points and Keziah Soogrim tallied six points.

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team returns to action on Tuesday when it travels to Southwest Virginia for Region 10 action. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. in Richlands, Virginia.