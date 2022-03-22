CVCC to fish in Bassmaster College Series on Lake Norman

While many of its tournaments have been out of state, the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team will be competing closer to home this weekend.

Red Hawk anglers will be fishing in the Bassmaster College Series on Lake Norman, which takes place on Friday and Saturday.

“We are excited to have a Bassmaster College Series so close to home,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “Some of our anglers have grown up fishing Lake Norman so we hope to have a respectable finish at this event. Hopefully the ‘home lake curse’ won't get us.”

This week’s tournament marks the fourth for the Red Hawks this spring. The CVCC bass fishing team is coming off a solid performance on Lake Guntersville in Alabama on March 4 in which Catawba Valley anglers Cabe Mackey and Nathan Smith finished in second place out of 219 teams.

While many Red Hawk anglers will be familiar with the waters on Lake Norman, Mayo is hopeful they will not get stuck in old habits.

“Anglers sometimes get caught up in fishing history rather than fishing the moment,” Mayo said. “They want to run all over the lake to places that they have caught fish in the past rather than paying attention to what the fish are doing right now. Every year is different. We have discussed fishing the moment quite a bit for this tournament.”

The takeoff and weigh-in for this week’s Bassmaster College Series event on Lake Norman will take place at Blythe Landing.

Takeoff is set for 7:10 a.m. each day with the weigh-in scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

Mayo is hopeful that friends, family and fans of the Red Hawk bass fishing team will show up to show them some love.

“Our supporters aren't normally able to come to a weigh-in, but with this tournament in our backyard, we would love to have a crowd show up at Blythe Landing Friday and Saturday,” Mayo said. “The fishing should be good and we look to see lots of fish brought to the scales.”