CVCC tandem finishes in top 10 on Lake Chickamauga

DAYTON, Tenn. — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team battled the elements on Thursday and Friday on Lake Chickamauga to have all eight of its anglers finish in the top half of the 275-boat field at the Major League Fishing College Open, including a top-10 finish at the event.

Red Hawk head coach Angela Mayo is proud of her team after expecting a tough tournament heading into the event.

“I can’t adequately express how proud I am of our team,” Mayo said. “Every single one of our anglers really kept their head in the game and worked hard. They didn’t let the weather get to them, and they never gave up.”

Leading the way for the Red Hawks were Lane Bailey and Justin Eggers, who overcame issues before the start of the tournament to earn the second top 10 at an MLF event in CVCC bass fishing program history.

“With truck problems early in the week and boat trouble the day before the tournament, Lane and I put our heads down the first day of the tournament and got five of the right bites,” Eggers said. “Day two conditions changed, and we slipped up to only catch one keeper, but overall it was a great trip, and I’m super proud of the team.”