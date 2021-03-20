CVCC sweeps Buffs, SMC in regular-season home finale

The top-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team capped its regular-season home slate on Wednesday with a pair of nonconference victories against Milligan University and Spartanburg Methodist at the Tarlton Complex.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improved to 15-0 overall on the season.

No. 1 Catawba Valley 3, Milligan University 0Behind 10 kills each from Aasia McNeill and Carter Gibson, the Red Hawks defeated the Buffaloes in straight sets during Wednesday’s tri-match opener.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-21 and 25-19.

Middle hitter Kennya Sykes added eight kills and two blocks for CVCC, while fellow middle Delaney Conner recorded four kills and a team-tying four blocks.

Red Hawk setter Amber Barker aided her team’s attack, tallying 30 assists to go with four blocks, while libero Caitlin Dailey made a team-high 12 digs.

No. 1 Catawba Valley 3, Spartanburg Methodist 0The Red Hawks earned their second win against the Pioneers this season, sweeping Wednesday’s tri-match finale.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-14 and 25-20.