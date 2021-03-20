CVCC sweeps Buffs, SMC in regular-season home finale

The top-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team capped its regular-season home slate on Wednesday with a pair of nonconference victories against Milligan University and Spartanburg Methodist at the Tarlton Complex.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improved to 15-0 overall on the season.
No. 1 Catawba Valley 3, Milligan University 0Behind 10 kills each from Aasia McNeill and Carter Gibson, the Red Hawks defeated the Buffaloes in straight sets during Wednesday’s tri-match opener.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-21 and 25-19.
Middle hitter Kennya Sykes added eight kills and two blocks for CVCC, while fellow middle Delaney Conner recorded four kills and a team-tying four blocks.
Red Hawk setter Amber Barker aided her team’s attack, tallying 30 assists to go with four blocks, while libero Caitlin Dailey made a team-high 12 digs.
No. 1 Catawba Valley 3, Spartanburg Methodist 0The Red Hawks earned their second win against the Pioneers this season, sweeping Wednesday’s tri-match finale.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-14 and 25-20.
Outside hitter Aasia McNeill once again led Catawba Valley in kills with nine, while middle Kennya Sykes wasn’t far behind with eight kills of her own.
CVCC middle hitter Delaney Conner recorded six kills and a season-high five blocks, and outside hitter Carter Gibson also tallied six kills.
Setter Amber Barker etched 25-plus assists for the fifth straight match, tallying 26 assists in her team’s victory, and libero Caitlin Dailey once again led CVCC in digs with 13.
The Red Hawks played two matches on Friday as part of the Wallace State Spring Bash in Hanceville, Alabama — against Division II Itawamba Community College and host Division I Wallace State — before finishing the Spring Bash today with matches against Division I Mineral Area Community College at 10 a.m. and Division I Spartanburg Methodist at 11 a.m.