CVCC sweeps Bantams on 'Sophomore Day'

The second-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team celebrated the careers of its five sophomores with a 3-0 win against USC Union on Friday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-8 and 25-5.

Sophomore outside Aasia McNeill led the charge for CVCC (11-0) with 11 kills, while freshmen middle hitters Delaney Conner and Kennya Sykes added eight kills apiece.

Catawba Valley sophomore setter Amber Barker recorded a team-best 33 assists — her third 30-assist match this season.

McNeill also led the Red Hawks with a team-high 11 digs on defense and a team-leading two aces.

The 46 total kills and .407 hitting percentage by CVCC in Friday’s match are the second most in both categories during a match this season.

The CVCC volleyball team returned to action on Saturday for a road doubleheader against Fayetteville Tech and host Louisburg. The Red Hawks also have two matches set for Wednesday when they host Milligan at 2 p.m. and Spartanburg Methodist at 6 p.m.