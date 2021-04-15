CVCC splits during first day of volleyball nationals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The sixth-seeded Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team split its first two matches at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Championship on Tuesday afternoon at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena.

The Red Hawks (21-3) won their opening match against No. 11 seed North Platte (Nebraska) before falling to third-seeded Iowa Central in the tournament quarterfinals.

First round No. 6 Catawba Valley 3, No. 11 North Platte 1: For just the second time in program history and first time since 2016, the Red Hawks won their national tournament opener with a four-set victory against the Knights.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-16, 22-25 and 25-16.

Outside hitter Aasia McNeill led the Red Hawks with a team-high 16 kills, while fellow outside hitter Carter Gibson added 13 kills.

Setter Amber Barker tallied a team-best 35 assists and five aces — part of a 10-ace performance by Catawba Valley, which including three from defensive specialist Abbey Smith.

On defense, libero Caitlin Dailey recorded a team-high 25 digs.