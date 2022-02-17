CVCC softball wins season opener

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept its season-opening doubleheader on Wednesday against the Montreat JV team at Hickory's Highland Recreation Center.

Game 1: Catawba Valley 6, Montreat JV 3

Cali Hinnant struck out 16 batters and allowed just three hits on the mound in a dominant pitching performance to help the Red Hawks secure the win in Game 1.

Grace Andrews led CVCC at the plate with two RBIs — both coming on a single during the first inning, which scored teammates Kaylee Yoder and Lillie Pennington.

CVCC led 3-0 though three complete innings, but Cavaliers tied the contest with three runs of their own in the fourth inning, including a two-run home run by Caitlin Minor and a solo blast by Alexa Chandler.

The Red Hawks regained the lead by scoring two runs in the fifth inning, including an RBI double by Carson Hudgins, and Yoder added an insurance run on an RBI double during the sixth inning

Second baseman Cora Olivares tallied a team-high two hits for CVCC.

Game 2: Catawba Valley 12, Montreat JV 0