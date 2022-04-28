CVCC softball tallies 26 runs, sweeps Eagles

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team combined for 26 runs on 31 hits during a conference doubleheader sweep against Wake Tech on Wednesday afternoon at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.

The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 33-7 overall and 16-6 in Region 10 games.

Game 1: Catawba Valley 8, Wake Tech 0

Behind 14 hits at the plate and a two-hit performance on the mound from Cali Hinnant, the Red Hawks took Game 1 of the set against the Eagles in five innings.

Hinnant gave up just one walk while striking out eight Wake Tech batters. Both of the hits she gave up were ground-rule doubles. Hinnant, who also hit a home run in the contest, improves to 16-4 on the spring.

At the plate, Jessica Cannon, Emma Kuproski and Laynie Hudgins each drove in a team-high two runs for the Red Hawks. Kuproski and Grace Andrews recorded a team-high three hits each.

Game 2: Catawba Valley 18, Wake Tech 2

Exploding for 11 runs in the first inning, the Red Hawks seized the lead early against the Eagles and never looked back. The 18-run performance by the Red Hawks is tied for their second-most runs in a game in program history.

Emma Kuproski led Catawba Valley offensively, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs. Jessica Cannon added three hits, four RBIs and a home run.

Of the 17 hits by the Red Hawks, eight of them were for extra bases, including a pair of doubles from Kaylee Yoder and Kuproski and a double each off the bats of Cora Olivares and Layne Hudgins.

On the mound, Red Hawk starting pitcher Payton Thomas improved to 3-1 on the season. She allowed three hits, two runs, two walks and struck out five batters.

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action today for its second of four home doubleheaders in a five-day span. The Red Hawks host Surry in a Region 10 twin bill that will begin at 3 p.m.