CVCC softball signs Hibriten standout Jones

The Catawba Valley Community College softball program announces the signing of Hibriten standout pitcher Jillian Jones to its 2021-22 recruiting class.

Jones was 13-0 on the mound for the Panthers this spring with an 0.51 ERA, helping lead Hibriten to a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship and

She struck out 129 batters and allowed only six earned runs and six walks all season, holding opponents to a .156 batting average.

“We couldn't be more excited about Jillian joining our program,” said CVCC head softball coach Josh Bumgarner. “She is a big-time pitcher that will be big for us next season. We are glad to have her here in Red Hawk Nation.”

Jones finished her Hibriten career with a 30-5 overall record, a 1.26 ERA and 243 strikeouts. At the plate, she held a .297 career batting average with 30 hits, including six doubles, and 21 RBIs.

“I'm blessed to get the opportunity to play at CVCC starting in the fall,” Jones said. “I am ready to start this new chapter in my life with the Red Hawks.”

Jones joins a Red Hawk program that finished its first full season this spring with 23 wins, including 12 in Region 10 West Division play.