CVCC softball reaches milestone in Saturday sweep

After a doubleheader sweep on Saturday afternoon against Camp, the Catawba Valley Community College softball team has now won more games this spring than it did in the previous two seasons combined.

The Red Hawks scored 23 runs on 19 hits in Saturday’s conference doubleheader sweep against the Hurricanes at Sanford Park in Hickory.

Catawba Valley’s record moved to 35-9 overall and 18-8 in conference games.

Game 1: Catawba Valley 12, Camp 1: The Red Hawks scored all 12 of their runs in the first three innings, cruising to the 11-run win in the opener Saturday.

Cali Hinnant led the Red Hawks in Game 1, going 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, while Jessica Cannon added a double and two RBIs.

Emma Kuproski, Kiana Mullner and Carson Hudgins added one RBI each in the win for Catawba Valley.

Hinnant earned the win on the mound, improving to 17-5 on the season. She allowed three hits and struck out seven batters in three innings.

Payton Thomas closed out the final two innings on the mound. She struck out four batters in two innings and allowed two hits.

Game 2: Catawba Valley 11, Camp 2: Behind 11 hits at the plate and a strong performance on the mound from starter Jillian Jones, the Red Hawks completed the doubleheader sweep with a second five-inning win against the Hurricanes.

Jones was perfect through 2 2/3 innings before surrendering a two-out single to Brooke Woodworth in the third inning.

Offensively, Jessica Cannon tallied a team-high three hits and two RBIs. Emma Kuproski and Grace Andrews also drove in two runs apiece.

The Red Hawks’ Kaylee Yoder, Cora Olivares, Kyliee Lapham and Alyssa Kropski also drove in one run each.

The Hurricanes broke up the shutout in the fifth inning, scoring two runs on a single by Katelynn Goodman.

Jones earned the win in her complete-game performance. She allowed six hits, two runs, two walks and struck out four batters. She is now 13-3 on the season.

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team closed out its regular season on Sunday with “Sophomore Day” against Bryant & Stratton.