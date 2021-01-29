 Skip to main content
CVCC softball opens 2020-21 season with Clash
CVCC softball opens 2020-21 season with Clash

Cali Hinnant

Catawba Valley Community College freshman Cali Hinnant pitches during a fall scrimmage game against Bryant & Stratton.

 Cody Dalton/Catawba Valley Athletics

The Catawba Valley Community College softball program starts its second season of play today and Saturday with its first annual Catawba Valley Clash round-robin event.

Five programs are scheduled to participate in the event being held at the Highland Recreation Center in Hickory, including CVCC, Patrick Henry, Surry and Cleveland community colleges and the Montreat JV team.

“We are very excited to be hosting the first-ever Catawba Valley Clash,” said CVCC head softball coach Josh Bumgarner. “What a great way to usher in the restart of college softball and the season by having a bunch of good teams come together and play.”

The Red Hawks play against Patrick Henry and Surry today at 1 and 5 p.m., respectively, before finishing play on Saturday with a noon game against Montreat and a 4 p.m. contest against Cleveland.

Fans will be allowed to attend the games, but must adhere to all local, state and federal and facility regulations regarding COVID-19.

Here is the complete schedule for the Catawba Valley Clash:

TODAY

Field 1

CVCC vs. Patrick Henry, 1 p.m.

Montreat vs. Patrick Henry, 3 p.m.

CVCC vs. Surry, 5 p.m.

Field 2

Montreat vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Surry vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

Field 1

CVCC vs. Montreat, noon

Surry vs. Montreat, 2 p.m.

CVCC vs. Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Field 2

Patrick Henry vs. Surry, noon

Patrick Henry vs. Cleveland, 2 p.m.

