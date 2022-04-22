CVCC softball earns program-record 30th win

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team split a Region 10 softball doubleheader on Friday afternoon against Patrick & Henry at Highland Recreation Center.

The Red Hawks’ record moved to 30-6 overall and 13-5 in conference games.

Game 1: Patrick & Henry 6, Catawba Valley 2

The Patriots grabbed the lead early and didn’t look back in a four-run win in Game 1 of the set on Friday.

Patrick & Henry opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run home run by Elizabeth Parrish.

Catawba Valley cut into its deficit in the third inning, scoring one run on a Patriot error following a single by Emma Kuproski.

Patrick & Henry answered by adding two more runs in the fourth inning on a single by Karley Wetmore to make it a 4-1 lead for the visiting team.

Bethany Martz plated two more runs for Patrick & Henry in the sixth inning on a two-run single to center field.

Red Hawks catcher Cora Olivares tripled in the sixth inning, scoring pinch runner Kenzley Southers to make it a 6-2 game. However, CVCC could do no further damage and fell by four runs.

Catawba Valley starting pitcher Cali Hinnant allowed eight hits, four earned runs, two walks and stuck out six batters in six innings of work. Payton Thomas also pitched one inning, striking out two.

Game 2: Catawba Valley 5, Patrick & Henry 2

The Red Hawks grabbed the lead early and held off a late Patriot rally to earn their program-record 30th win of the spring.

Lillie Pennington’s two-run single in the first inning gave CVCC its early 2-0 advantage, and Emma Kuproski added to that lead with a bases-clearing double in the second inning.

Patrick & Henry rallied late with a two-run homer by pinch hitter LeeAnna Mills, but Red Hawks starting pitcher Jillian Jones remained poised, forcing a lineout and groundout to end the game.

Jones improved to 13-1 overall on the mound this season. She allowed six hits, two runs, two walks and struck out one batter in her complete-game performance.

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action on Saturday for a conference doubleheader against rival Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.