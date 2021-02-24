CVCC’s Banks, L-R’s Patrick provide pitching gems

A pair of local college pitchers made history over the weekend, as Catawba Valley Community College’s Brett Banks threw a perfect game and Lenoir-Rhyne’s Andrew Patrick —who transferred from CVCC after throwing a no-hitter for the Red Hawks last season — tossed a no-hitter.
Banks became the first Red Hawk to throw a perfect game in the nightcap of a home doubleheader on Saturday in Hickory. His no-hit performance was the sixth in program history and the fourth in the past two seasons, joining Bryce Hensley, Cole Whitney, Blake Dockery and Andrew Patrick on the list of CVCC pitchers to throw a no-hitter.
The Red Hawks aided Banks with 12 hits on offense in the 10-0, seven-inning victory over USC Salkehatchie. Jackson Brown had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for CVCC, which also got two hits apiece from Chandler Blackwelder and Elec Yount to go with two RBIs each from Lane Rhodes and Malik Stephens.
Banks struck out eight batters in the shutout win, throwing 82 pitches and 52 strikes. CVCC is currently 3-2 on the season entering today’s home doubleheader against Surry Community College, which begins at 2 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field.
As for Patrick, who tossed L-R’s first no-hitter since Todd Setzer in 1997, he had six strikeouts and three walks in the Bears’ 4-0, seven-inning home win over eighth-ranked Catawba during the opening game of a doubleheader on Sunday in Hickory. He retired the first 12 batters he faced before hitting a batter to begin the fifth inning, and he also worked around two walks in the seventh.
L-R had eight hits in the contest, getting two apiece from Xander Ferlenda and Bryce Stober and one each from Will Jones, Drue Galassi, Connor Smith and David Bell. Galassi’s hit was a two-run home run in the first inning, while Smith had a solo homer in the fourth before Stober’s RBI single rounded out the scoring in the sixth.
A graduate of Bandys High, Patrick (who was named the South Atlantic Conference’s pitcher of the week on Tuesday) was dominant in his second start for L-R, which carried an overall record of 3-3 and a SAC mark of 1-3 into Tuesday’s road game at Francis Marion. The Bears also visit Queens for four games this weekend, with doubleheaders scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
Crooks, Wagner set career highs in Bears’ home finale
Freedom High alumna Blaikely Crooks and teammate Alyssa Wagner each scored a career-high 13 points as the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team topped Newberry 63-52 during Monday’s home finale in Hickory. Emily Harman nearly added a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Bears improved to 5-13 overall and 5-12 in the SAC.
L-R led 8-7 after the opening quarter, 32-19 at the half and 45-30 entering the fourth period. Mallory Sherrill was the fourth Bear in double figures with 10 points, and she also pulled down five rebounds.
The Bears led the entire way, handing the Wolves their eighth loss in nine road games this season. Newberry is now 8-9 overall and 7-9 in the SAC entering tonight’s home game against Coker, which will tip off at 5:30 p.m.
L-R also wraps up its regular season tonight when it travels to Queens for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
Lenoir-Rhyne softball posts 2-2 weekend
The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team finished 2-2 this past weekend, losing both games of Saturday’s home doubleheader against Flagler — falling 3-2 and 6-4 in eight innings — before sweeping a twin bill at UNC Pembroke on Sunday. After winning Sunday’s opener by a 6-5 final in nine innings, the Bears took the second contest by a 10-6 score.
Savannah Moorefield, Lauren Rakes, Taylor Hammett and Kendall Osborne had two hits apiece in the Bears’ first win on Sunday, while Kylee Leonhardt finished with four hits in Game 2 to go with three from Talon LaClair. L-R totaled 12 hits in each contest, with Morgan Beeler and McKayla Watts earning wins in the pitcher’s circle.
L-R is currently 4-2 heading into a SAC-opening doubleheader at Coker today at 1 p.m. Four of the Bears’ first six games have been decided by two runs or less.
Note: CVCC Sports Information Director and Public Information Officer Cody Dalton contributed to this report.