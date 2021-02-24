CVCC’s Banks, L-R’s Patrick provide pitching gems

A pair of local college pitchers made history over the weekend, as Catawba Valley Community College’s Brett Banks threw a perfect game and Lenoir-Rhyne’s Andrew Patrick —who transferred from CVCC after throwing a no-hitter for the Red Hawks last season — tossed a no-hitter.

Banks became the first Red Hawk to throw a perfect game in the nightcap of a home doubleheader on Saturday in Hickory. His no-hit performance was the sixth in program history and the fourth in the past two seasons, joining Bryce Hensley, Cole Whitney, Blake Dockery and Andrew Patrick on the list of CVCC pitchers to throw a no-hitter.

The Red Hawks aided Banks with 12 hits on offense in the 10-0, seven-inning victory over USC Salkehatchie. Jackson Brown had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for CVCC, which also got two hits apiece from Chandler Blackwelder and Elec Yount to go with two RBIs each from Lane Rhodes and Malik Stephens.

Banks struck out eight batters in the shutout win, throwing 82 pitches and 52 strikes. CVCC is currently 3-2 on the season entering today’s home doubleheader against Surry Community College, which begins at 2 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field.