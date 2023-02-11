DOBSON — The Catawba Valley Community College softball team traveled to Surry Community College on Thursday and came away with a doubleheader split. The Red Hawks lost 6-3 in Game 1 before winning Game 2 by a 4-3 final.

In the opener, the Red Hawks (2-2) received two hits apiece from Chesney Stikeleather and Brianna Broome to go with one each from Jessica Cannon, Camryn Bryant, Grace Andrews and Abby Teague. Broome, Cannon and Emma Kuproski recorded RBIs for CVCC, which fell behind 5-1 in the opening inning before adding single runs in the fourth and seventh frames. Meanwhile, Surry scored its remaining run in the fifth.

In Game 2, CVCC outhit the Knights (3-3) 9-5 behind three hits from Bryant, two hits including a three-run home run from Stikeleather and one hit apiece from Cannon, Andrews, Mayson Lail and Alyssa Kropski. Stikeleather had all four RBIs for the Red Hawks, homering in the seventh after registering a run-scoring double in the third.

Lail tossed a complete game for CVCC, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits. She also struck out two and issued a pair of walks.

CVCC hosts a doubleheader against Belmont Abbey’s JV team today starting at 11 a.m., while the Knights will play two road games against Guilford College’s JV squad beginning at noon.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wake Tech 74, CVCC 57: The host Eagles defeated the Red Hawks on Thursday in Raleigh, improving to 10-13 overall and 6-9 in Region 10 play ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Fayetteville Tech for a 6 p.m. tipoff. On the other side, CVCC dropped to 7-9 overall and 4-6 in league contests prior to hosting Louisburg on Tuesday at 4 p.m.