CVCC ROUNDUP: Men's basketball cruises in season opener

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team kicked off its 2022-23 season on Wednesday with a 108-63 home victory against the Erskine JV team.

The 108 points scored by the Red Hawks are the most ever in a men’s basketball season opener.

Javen Chandler paced Catawba Valley with a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds — all off the bench. Nasim Fuller added 24 points, seven assists and five steals to lead all starters.

In his program debut, Red Hawk guard Evan Presnell — a former Alexander Central High standout — scored 19 points to go with seven assists and a team-best six steals.

Catawba Valley forward Tyjae Haynes also recorded a double-double off the bench, scoring 13 points and grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds.

The Red Hawks led 55-22 at halftime, and they outscored the Flying Fleet 53-41 during the second half to earn the season-opening victory.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday for a road rivalry contest against Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Hudson.

Trio of Red Hawk volleyball players earn Region 10 accolades

Three members of the CVCC volleyball program have been honored by Region 10 for their play following the 2022 regular season.

The Red Hawks’ Abbey Smith, Grace Nelson and Alexia Cunningham all received Region 10 honors — the 10th consecutive year that the CVCC volleyball program has had three or more all-conference performers.

“It has been incredible to watch these three compete this season and to be able to witness their dedication to perfecting their craft day after day,” said Catawba Valley volleyball head coach Madison Pogue. “I couldn't be prouder to be their coach and know that they will continue to make an impact in the future.”

A sophomore libero from Maiden, Smith was named All-Region West Division first team. She led Catawba Valley in kills (220) and kills per set (3.01). Smith also finished second for the Red Hawks in service aces (25) and third in total digs (192).

Nelson, a sophomore from Murphy, adds All-Region West division second team honors to her National Junior College Athletic Association Player of the Week honor awarded for the week of Oct. 12-18. She led Catawba Valley in digs (358) and digs per set (4.90). Her 358 digs also ranked ninth among conference players.

A two-sport standout at Catawba Valley, Cunningham finished as the Red Hawk team leader and eight overall in the conference in blocks (70). She also finished tied for third on the team in kills with 110.

The Red Hawks finished their 2022 season with 10 wins, including an 8-4 mark in conference play and an appearance in the Region 10 tournament.