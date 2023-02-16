GASTONIA — The Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept a road doubleheader on Valentine’s Day against Gaston College on Tuesday.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improved to 4-2 overall on the season.

Game 1: Catawba Valley 13, Gaston 4 — The Red Hawks plated 13 runs on 11 hits, including three off the bat of third baseman Chesney Stikeleather, to earn a nine-run win in the opening game against the Rhinos.

Stikeleather and teammate Grace Andrews both drove in three runs each to lead Catawba Valley offensively in the contest. Jessica Cannon, Camryn Bryant and Brianna Broome also tallied two hits apiece for CVCC.

On the mound, Red Hawk pitcher Jillian Jones earned the win. She allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Mayson Lail earned the save for CVCC in relief. She pitched the remaining 2 1/3 innings, giving up three hits and striking out two Gaston batters.

Game 2: Catawba Valley 8, Gaston 0 — Freshman Mayson Lail tossed her first career no-hitter, leading the Red Hawks to a five-inning shutout win in Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

Lail’s effort on the mound was aided by another 11-hit performance by the Catawba Valley offense, including a team-high three hits from second baseman Camryn Bryant.

Lail allowed only two walks and struck out five batters in her no-hit shutout.

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returned to action on Wednesday for a road doubleheader against Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute before playing two games at Columbia College on Monday beginning at 1 p.m. in Columbia, South Carolina.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

CVCC 83, Patrick & Henry 77: The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team earned a home victory against Patrick & Henry on Tuesday in the National Junior College Athletic Association Game of the Week televised on ESPN+.

Forward Shad Thomas led the Red Hawks (18-8, 13-6 in Region 10) in the Region 10 victory with 21 points and 25 rebounds.

Four other Red Hawks also reached double figures in scoring in the game, including Braden Graham with 13 points, Nasir Gibbs with 11 points and Javen Chandler and Anthony Allen with 10 points each.

The Patriots led by as many as six points in the first half, but Catawba Valley used a late first-half run to gain a 40-37 advantage by halftime. Graham led all scorers at the half with 11 points.

In the second half, Thomas was dominant, scoring 15 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to help the Red Hawks hold off the Patriots for the conference victory.

Catawba Valley Community College would like to thank the sponsors for the event, including Catawba Valley Visitor’s Bureau & Hickory Metro Sports Commission, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Hickory, Bumgarner Oil, Hannah’s Bar-B-Que and Lance Cook State Farm.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team finishes its regular season with three straight road games starting tonight at Southwest Virginia. Tipoff between the Red Hawks and Eagles is set for 6 p.m. in Richlands, Virginia.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CVCC 63, Louisburg 48: The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team used huge runs in the second and third quarters to push past visiting Louisburg on Tuesday for a conference victory at the Tarlton Complex.

Keziah Soogrim paced the Red Hawks (8-9, 5-6 in Region 10) with a team-high 24 points and eight rebounds. Center Nijah Cunningham added 10 points and eight rebounds for CVCC.

Trailing 15-12 after the first quarter of play, Catawba Valley went on to outscore Louisburg 37-11 during the next two quarters, including an 18-4 margin during the second quarter of play to take a 30-19 lead into halftime.

Leading 49-26 after three quarters of play, the Red Hawks did get into foul trouble late with both Nijah Cunningham and forward Alexia Cunningham fouling out, allowing Patrick & Henry to outscore Catawba Valley during the final quarter. However, the Red Hawks handled the late-game pressure to perfection and held off the Hurricanes for the 15-point Region 10 victory.

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team returns to action on Friday for a road conference contest against Patrick & Henry. Tipoff between the Red Hawks and Patriots is set for 6 p.m. in Martinsville, Virginia.