CVCC ROUNDUP: Esports team participates in Johnston Campus Series LAN

SMITHFIELD — The Catawba Valley Community College Esports team participated in the Johnston Community College Campus Series LAN last weekend.

The Red Hawks competed in the video game VALORANT with two teams participating in the two-day event.

RH Red, which is comprised of Jesus Andrade-Chavez, Sky Lee, Cristian Baquiax, Omar Rueda-Vazquez and Krillin Vang, made it to the final day of competition on Sunday with a pair of wins on Saturday, including a thrilling 13-10 come-from-behind win against Team MIST.

RH Black also had a great showing and took the most rounds of any team against North Carolina State. RH Black is comprised of Bailey Patterson, Evan Petty, Bradley Jamison, Aiden Stevens and player/coach Nicola Saunders.

This week, the Red Hawks started their fall season through the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports. Their seven-week regular season involves the video games VALORANT, Call of Duty (Vanguard and Warzone), Super Smash Bros and Rocket League.

VOLLEYBALL

CVCC 3, USC Salkehatchie 0: The Red Hawks made it four straight wins on Wednesday with a home sweep of USC Salkehatchie in Hickory.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-4 and 25-11.

Abbey Smith paced Catawba Valley (5-2, 5-2 in Region 10) with a team-high 15 kills, while Grace Kilby added eight kills. Setter Jordan Schlageter helped aid the Red Hawk attack with 22 assists.

As a team, CVCC recorded a season-best 16 aces, including five from libero Grace Nelson, three from Schlageter and two each from Ayden Main, Gracie Harrington, Mauria Cannady and Smith.

On defense, Nelson led Catawba Valley with 11 digs, and Alexia Cunningham recorded a team-best four blocks.

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program returns to action tonight and Saturday for the seventh annual Catawba Valley Invitational.

The Red Hawks play Richard Bland at 6 p.m. tonight during the first day of the event before competing in two matches on Saturday — at 11 a.m. against Spartanburg Methodist and 3 p.m. against Richard Bland.