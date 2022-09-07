 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CVCC ROUNDUP: Cross country competes in first-ever meet

  • Updated
  • 0

SALISBURY — The Catawba Valley Community College cross country team made program history last weekend, competing in its first-ever meet during the Fleet Feet Invitational at Salisbury Community Park.

The Red Hawks competed against 288 total runners at Saturday’s meet, which featured four-year colleges and universities and community colleges.

Allison Beard paced all Red Hawk runners with a time of 31 minutes, 22 seconds. She competed in the women’s 5K in a field of 122 runners.

The top men’s runner was Ryan Eblen, who finished his 8K with a time of 35 minutes, 59 seconds. Preston Rutledge and Nick Shull weren’t far behind Eblen, logging times of 39 minutes, 12 seconds and 40 minutes, 4 seconds, respectively.

“I am so proud of these athletes,” said Red Hawk cross country head coach Shawn Fountain. “They became part of the great athletic legacy at CVCC. They are the first cross country team in the history of CVCC. They went out and made Red Hawk Nation proud. I look forward to the rest of the season to see what these runners can accomplish.”

People are also reading…

The Red Hawks’ next cross country meet takes place on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Fire Tower Project at Appalachian State University in Boone.

The Catawba Valley Community College cross country program is still looking to add runners for its first cross country team.  If you enjoy running and can complete a 5K, you might have what it takes to be a college athlete.

For more information, contact Red Hawk cross country coach Shawn Fountain at sfountain@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000. ext. 4463.

BASS FISHING

Red Hawk anglers compete at nationals: Four members of the CVCC bass fishing team participated in the Bassmaster College Series National Championship last weekend on Winyah Bay in Georgetown, South Carolina.

Competing in a field of 240 anglers, the Red Hawks' Hunter Keller and Wes Smith placed 50th after catching 10 bass weighing a total of 15 pounds, 14 ounces. Meanwhile, CVCC teammates Lane Bailey and Justin Eggers finished in 85th place after catching 13 pounds, 4 ounces of bass.

The CVCC bass fishing team returns to action Sept. 17-18 when it travels to Paris, Tennessee, for the Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash on Kentucky Lake.

Allison Beard

Beard
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

Down on King Street and up in the High Country, in the first days of a new semester, Bill Corriher was preparing for something the likes of which he has never seen in 40 years living in this college town, known for its views and for being the home of Appalachian State University. Corriher wasn’t alone. No one here has ever experienced what’s coming. “I feel bad for all the people who are gonna ...

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert