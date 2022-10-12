CVCC ROUNDUP: Bass fishing soars during weekend tournaments

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team put together a successful weekend last Friday and Saturday with multiple anglers competing at two tournaments in two different states.

Four Red Hawk duos competed at the 2022 American Fishing Tackle Company (AFTCO) Collegiate Bass Open in Russellville, Arkansas, while two other pairs of Catawba Valley anglers participated in the Palmetto Boat Center College Series.

“The team worked hard on the water trying to figure out the finicky fish and did a fantastic job,” said Catawba Valley bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “This time of year is difficult on any lake in the country. The fish are transitioning from summer locations to fall locations and can be difficult to pattern.”

At the AFTCO Collegiate Bass Open, the Red Hawk duo of Jadon Spencer and Cabe Mackey finished in sixth place overall out of 208 competing teams.

Mackey said the performance started with a tremendous practice on Thursday before competing on Friday and Saturday.

“The lake was tough fishing,” he said. “At 1 o’clock on the first day we only had one keeper so we scratched with everything we had and decided to grind out one area. It all fell into place from there. It’s pretty exciting finishing sixth, and it gives me a lot of confidence going into the spring considering how elite the competition is around us.”

For Spencer, who is an Arkansas native, it was a homecoming unlike any other.

“It was great getting to go home and fish the lake I grew up on while also getting to represent the Red Hawks,” Spencer said. “Lake Dardanelle can be a tough lake to fish, but Cabe and I managed to stay consistent all week and caught a limit both tournament days.”

The Red Hawks’ Hunter Keller and Wes Smith also had an impressive tournament, moving up from 91st after day one to 35th in the final tournament standings. Keller and Smith caught 11.88 pounds of bass during the event.

Also finishing in the top half of the field were the team of Carson Eckard and Grant Harris in 72nd with 7.65 pounds of bass and Lane Bailey and Justin Eggers in 96th place with 6.22 pounds of bass.

“The ACA tournaments are so important in the School of the Year race because they are worth double points,” Mayo said. “We get points based on our highest two finishes so having Jadon and Cabe finish up in sixth place and Hunter and Wes not too far behind in 35th is huge.”

At the Palmetto Boat Center College Series on Lake Norman, both competing Red Hawk teams finished inside the top 25 against 46 boats and 92 anglers.

The Red Hawks’ Will Hammond and Cole Weaver finished in 11th place, catching 10.12 pounds of bass.

Catawba Valley’s Dalton Eury and Brendan Vinton also finished in the top half of the field. Eury and Vinton caught 8.95 pounds of bass to place in 22nd.

Overall, Mayo is proud of the performances from all of her anglers last weekend.

“These guys continue to work hard every time they are on the water,” she said. “I’m looking forward to seeing them continue to grow.”

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team returns to action on Friday for the Major League Fishing Southeastern Conference tournament, which is being held at Pickwick Lake in Counce, Tennessee.

Red Hawks host another successful golf tournament

The third annual Catawba Valley Community College Athletics golf tournament presented by Paul and Wanda Thompson was a huge success earlier this month at Catawba Country Club.

A total of 35 teams participated in the captain’s choice tournament, which provides financial support for CVCC Athletics. Funds raised from the tournament will help provide scholarships for Red Hawk student-athletes, athletic facility improvements and other program needs.

In the morning session, the four-person team of Joey Sadowski, Bryan Garmroth, Mack Morgan and Robert Staines took first place with a score of 54.

Nolyn Beam, Mac Beam, Tyler Delinger and Chris Carver finished in second with a score of 57, while the team of John Bray, Jeff Williams, Jason Hawks and Chris Hudson finished in third place with a score of 60.

Taking top honors in the afternoon session was the team of Clay Neill, Ed Neill, Matt Dobbins and Trent Scruggs, who finished with a score of 53.

The foursome of Scott Millar, John Hunter, John Pope and Wesley Walls finished one shot behind them in second place with a score of 54, while the team of Daniel Brinegar, Colby Dishmond, Brad Dzeskweicz and Dillon Bray finished in third with a score of 56.

Bryon Hollar won the Ball Drop, which was sponsored by Robert A. Mullinax.

To close out the day, six golfers attempted the Mark Story Million Dollar Shot, which was sponsored by the city of Hickory, Neill Construction and Catawba Insurance.

Three golfers each from the morning and afternoon sessions qualified for the shot by being closest to the pin on Hole 17.

Catawba Valley Community College would like to thank all of its sponsors for this year’s event, including silver sponsors Carolina Farm Credit, Pepsi, Craftmaster Furniture and Vanguard Furniture.

Hole sponsors included Active Edge, American Home Furnishings, Alliance, Brice & Jeff Melton, Cafe’ Gouda, Carolina Farm Credit, Cubbard Express, Conover Home & Hardware, Craftmaster Furniture, David E. Looper, D&H Marketing, Dick’s Cafe, Don Coleman, Everett Hickory, Gaston College, Glen Oaks Golf, Jason’s Deli, Hickory Mechanical, Newton-Conover Education Foundation, Olde Tavern, The Ned Jarrett Family, Pepsi, Southeast Retirement Planners, Vanguard Furniture and Viewmont Auto.

Lunch was sponsored by Steve Boyd Properties In Loving Memory of Joseph J. Butler.

Additional sponsors for the event included Backstreets, Catawba Insurance, Catawba Country Club, Charolais, Chick-Fil-A South Hickory, CVCC Cosmetology, CVCC Furniture Academy, CVCC Hospitality Academy, CVCC Marketing, Hickory Crawdads, Four Peas in a Pod, Glen Oaks Golf, Hampton Inn Hickory, Hickory Wine Shoppe, Imagine One Hospitality, Kim Stinson Fine Art, Mellow Mushroom, Michael Boone, Manufacturing Solutions Center, Notions, Pepsi and Vitality.

If you are interested in supporting Red Hawk Athletics, please contact Terri Livingston, Chief Officer for Special Project Development, at 828-327-7000, ext. 4510 or via email at tlivingston652@cvcc.edu.