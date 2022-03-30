CVCC ROUNDUP: Bass fishing finishes strong on Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team had yet another solid showing this school year at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series on Lake Norman this past weekend.

Red Hawk head bass fishing coach Angela Mayo was not only proud of her team’s performance, but also of the support it received from nearby friends and family.

“Our fishing community really showed up for us this weekend,” Mayo said. “To have so much support from the community really made this tournament special for us.”

Pacing the Red Hawks in the two-day tournament, which took place Friday and Saturday, was the duo of Lane Bailey and Justin Eggers, who placed 17th with a total weight of 24 pounds, 4 ounces and 10 bass caught.

The performance from Bailey and Eggers continues a string of solid outings for the duo.

“Lane and Justin had another great performance,” Mayo said. “Any time you are in the top-10 percent in the college field, you have done well. They had a top-10 finish at Lake Chickamauga and followed that up with a 17th-place finish here on Norman. I am really proud of them.”

Bailey and Eggers were one of three Red Hawk duos who finished inside of the top 100 out of the 213-boat field.

Red Hawk teammates Hunter Keller and Carson Eckard finished in 38th place — catching a 10-bass limit with a total weight of 21 pounds, 3 ounces.

Catawba Valley’s Wesley Smith and Grant Harris were also inside of the top 100, finishing in 88th place. Their eight-bass catch during the two-day event weighed 16 pounds, 12 ounces.

Two other Red Hawk boats finished near the top half of the field, including Nathan Smith and Cabe Mackey in 112th place (seven bass—14 pounds, 7 ounces) and Spencer Black and Caleb Lonca in 120th place (four bass—13 pounds, 14 ounces).

“All of our Red Hawk anglers continue to work hard every time they are on the water, and they are making great things happen,” Mayo said.

Former Red Hawk anglers Jeremy Dellinger and Adam Seagle — who are now at Erskine College — finished in eighth place at the tournament.

Up next for the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team is an appearance at the Barnett Reservoir Rumble in Ridgeland, Mississippi on April 9 and 10.

SoftballCatawba Valley runs win streak to 20

The 18th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team set a new program record for wins in a season during a doubleheader sweep on Monday afternoon against Belmont Abbey at the Highland Recreation Center.

With their 19th and 20th straight wins, the Red Hawks improve to 25-1 overall on the season.

Game 1: No. 18 Catawba Valley 4, Belmont Abbey 1

Behind two-hit performances from Laynie Hudgins and Emma Kuproski, the Red Hawks took the opening game of Monday’s doubleheader with a three-run win against the Crusaders.

Hudgins went 2-for-3 in the contest with two runs scored and a solo home run, and Kuproski was also 2-for-3 with one run scored and an RBI.

Lillie Pennington and Cali Hinnant also drove in one run each for Catawba Valley.

On the mound, Hinnant improved to 12-0 on the season with a complete-game performance. She held Belmont Abbey hitless until a leadoff single in the top of the fifth inning broke up the no-hit bid.

Hinnant allowed four hits, one run, two walks and struck out 10 batters.

Game 2: No. 18 Catawba Valley 8, Belmont Abbey 1

Tied 1-1 after the first inning of play, the Red Hawks used a pair of three-run innings in the fourth and sixth to power ahead of the Crusaders for good en route to the win and the doubleheader sweep.

Cali Hinnant paced Catawba Valley with two RBIs — both coming on a two-run homer during the fourth inning. Teammate Jessica Cannon also drove in two runs in the contest.

Red Hawks left fielder Lillie Pennington tallied a team-high two hits and recorded one RBI, and Kaylee Yoder also drove in one run.

CVCC starting pitcher Jillian Jones improved to 10-0 on the season. She allowed eight hits, one run, one walk and struck out five batters.

The 18th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action on Thursday for the first of two road conference matchups this week. The Red Hawks travel to Raleigh to face Wake Tech for a 4 p.m. doubleheader.

BASEBALL

Catawba Valley 7, Lenoir-Rhyne JV 4

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned a 7-4 victory against the Lenoir-Rhyne JV team on Monday afternoon at Durham Field.

Juan Moreno paced the Red Hawks on offense, going 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. Moreno also stole two bases.

Cole Cunningham, Walker Waters and Preston Conner also drove in one run each for Catawba Valley.

On the mound, Catawba Valley’s Trey Lambert earned his first win of the season. Lambert was one of eight Red Hawk pitchers who appeared in Monday’s contest, including Darwin Ruiz, Bryson Hammer, Jonah Milchuck, Jordan Davis, Troy Shepherd, Bailey McGinnis and Andrew Dye.

All eight Red Hawk arms combined to strike out 10 batters in the contest.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action today for a road matchup with Region 10 Division I squad USC Lancaster. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Doomsday Corner in Lancaster, South Carolina.