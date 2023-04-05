The 15th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept a conference doubleheader with visiting Pitt Community College on Monday afternoon at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 28-6 overall and 15-3 in Region 10 play.

Game 1: No. 15 Catawba Valley 10, Pitt 1 — The Red Hawks tallied 10 hits, including home runs from Annie Andrews, Emma Kuproski and Kiana Mullner, to seize the opening game of Monday’s Region 10 doubleheader.

Andrews and Kuproski drove in a team-high three runs each to lead Catawba Valley at the plate.

On the mound, Red Hawk starting pitcher Mayson Lail allowed just three hits, one earned run, no walks and struck out 11 batters. She improves to 14-4 on the season.

Game 2: No. 15 Catawba Valley 6, Pitt 0 — Sophomore Jillian Jones tossed a one-hit performance on the mound, leading the Red Hawks to the win in Game 2 of Monday’s doubleheader to help her team secure the sweep.

Jones’ lone hit surrendered came on a single by Kadie Smith during the second inning, and she retired the final 16 batters in order. Jones improves to 13-2 on the season.

Offensively, Emma Kuproski led CVCC with a double and two RBIs. Camryn Bryant also drove in one run on two hits.

The 15th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action today at Southwest Virginia for the first of three straight road conference doubleheaders. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

CVCC takes two from Wake Tech: The Red Hawks swept a conference series this past weekend, defeating Wake Tech three times in Holly Springs.

With the victories, CVCC improves to 21-16 overall and 14-4 in Region 10 play.

Saturday’s Game 1: Catawba Valley 17, Wake Tech 11 — The Red Hawks scored 17 runs on 17 hits, including three each from John Dippold and Jack Stevens, to take the opening game of the series on Saturday afternoon at Ting Park.

Stevens and teammate Tate Abbott drove in a team-high three runs each in the victory for Catawba Valley.

Eight Red Hawks drove in at least one run in the contest, including Dippold, Carter Lindsay, Walker Waters, Connor Bradley, Elec Yount and Sean Seale.

CVCC pitchers Trace Baker, Ian Anderson, Caleb Avery, Reid Withers and Aiken Minton combined to strike out 12 batters in the contest. Baker earned the win, improving to 5-1 on the season.

Saturday’s Game 2: Catawba Valley 15, Wake Tech 9 — Led by a program-record eight-RBI performance from Bryson Chandler, the Red Hawks scored 12 runs in the first three innings and cruised to a six-run win against the Eagles in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Chandler went 4-for-5 at the plate, including a grand slam in the first inning of the contest. He also had a pair of RBI singles in the second and third innings and a two-run single in the seventh inning.

John Dippold, Carter Lindsay and Sean Seale added two hits each for CVCC. Tate Abbott also drove in three runs, and Jack Stevens recorded three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Luke Osteen earned the win on the mound. He allowed four hits, one earned run, one walk and struck out four batters.

Sunday’s game: Catawba Valley 10, Wake Tech 7 — The Red Hawks scored six runs total in the sixth and seventh innings to come from behind and close out the Region 10 series sweep against the Eagles on Sunday.

Carter Lindsay led the late surge for CVCC with a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Jack Stevens and Sean Seale added a pair of RBI singles in the seventh inning.

Red Hawk first baseman Aiden Cannady went 3-for-6 at the plate with three RBIs, including a double and a home run.

Zac Martin earned the win on the mound for Catawba Valley. He gave up three hits and one run and struck out four batters. Aiken Minton earned the save.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action today when it visits nonconference Surry Community College. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. in Dobson.