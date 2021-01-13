CVCC releases 2020-21 men's, women's basketball schedules

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s and women’s basketball programs have released their 2020-21 schedules.
Coming off a 22-9 campaign last winter and its 10th season under head coach Bryan Garmroth, the CVCC men’s basketball team starts its 2020-21 season at home on Friday, Jan. 22 against the Montreat JV team. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
After a record-setting 22-2 season this past winter, the Catawba Valley women’s basketball team starts its eighth season under head coach Tisha England on Sunday, Jan. 24 at Bryant & Stratton (Virginia). Game time is set for 1 p.m.
The first home game for the CVCC women’s basketball team is Thursday, Jan. 28 against rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute at 3 p.m.
The Red Hawk men’s basketball program plays 17 regular-season games, while the Red Hawk women’s basketball program plays 19 regular-season contests. Both teams host 11 of those contests.
Fans will not be permitted to attend home games at the Tarlton Complex, but all home contests will be streamed exclusively on the Red Hawks’ YouTube page (www.youtube.com/cvccredhawks/live).
The Catawba Valley women’s basketball team participates in the Region 10 tournament from April 5-10, while the CVCC men’s basketball squad participates in region tournament play on April 3, 5, 7 and 9-10. The location for both tournaments has yet to be determined.
The winners of the Region 10 tournament advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II tournament. The DII men’s national tournament takes place from April 20-24 at the Mary Miller Center in Danville, Illinois, while the DII women’s national championship is set for April 20-24 at the SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Michigan.
2020-21 CATAWBA VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Jan. 22
Men vs. Montreat JV, 7 p.m.
Jan. 24
Women at Bryant & Stratton College*, 1 p.m.
Jan. 27
Men at Guilford Technical Community College*, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28
Women vs. Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, 3 p.m.
Jan. 30
Men vs. Bryant & Stratton College*, 3 p.m.
Feb. 2
Women vs. Belmont Abbey JV, 6 p.m.
Feb. 3
Men vs. Patrick Henry Community College*, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6
Women at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute*, 3 p.m.
Feb. 7
Women at Brunswick Community College, 1 p.m.
Feb. 8
Men vs. Catawba College JV, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10
Women at Louisburg College*, 5 p.m.
Feb. 13
Women vs. Cape Fear Community College*, 1 p.m.
Men at Louisburg College*, 3 p.m.
Feb. 15
Women vs. Bryant & Stratton College*, 1 p.m.
Men vs. Catawba College JV, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18
Women at Patrick Henry Community College*, 5 p.m.
Feb. 20
Men at Fayetteville Technical Community College*, 3 p.m.
Feb. 21
Women vs. USC Salkehatchie*, 2 p.m.
Feb. 23
Women vs. Walters State Community College, 5 p.m.
March 2
Women vs. Patrick Henry Community College*, 5 p.m.
March 3
Men vs. Davidson-Davie Community College*, 7 p.m.
March 6
Women at Fayetteville Technical Community College*, 2 p.m.
Men at Bryant & Stratton College*, 3 p.m.
March 13
Women at Cape Fear Community College*, 1 p.m.
Men vs. Louisburg College*, 3 p.m.
March 14
Men vs. Lenoir Community College*, 3 p.m.
March 16
Women vs. Lenoir Community College*, 5 p.m.
March 17
Men at Patrick Henry Community College*, 7 p.m.
March 20
Women vs. Louisburg College*, 5 p.m.
March 21
Men at Lenoir Community College*, 3 p.m.
March 27
Men vs. Fayetteville Technical Community College*, 3 p.m.
March 28
Women vs. Brunswick Community College*, 1 p.m.
March 29
Men vs. Guilford Technical Community College*, 7 p.m.
March 31
Women at USC Salkehatchie*, 6 p.m.
Men vs. Davidson-Davie Community College*, 7 p.m.
April 1
Women vs. Fayetteville Technical Community College*, 5 p.m.
*denotes Region 10 match