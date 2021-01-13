CVCC releases 2020-21 men's, women's basketball schedules

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s and women’s basketball programs have released their 2020-21 schedules.

Coming off a 22-9 campaign last winter and its 10th season under head coach Bryan Garmroth, the CVCC men’s basketball team starts its 2020-21 season at home on Friday, Jan. 22 against the Montreat JV team. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

After a record-setting 22-2 season this past winter, the Catawba Valley women’s basketball team starts its eighth season under head coach Tisha England on Sunday, Jan. 24 at Bryant & Stratton (Virginia). Game time is set for 1 p.m.

The first home game for the CVCC women’s basketball team is Thursday, Jan. 28 against rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute at 3 p.m.

The Red Hawk men’s basketball program plays 17 regular-season games, while the Red Hawk women’s basketball program plays 19 regular-season contests. Both teams host 11 of those contests.

Fans will not be permitted to attend home games at the Tarlton Complex, but all home contests will be streamed exclusively on the Red Hawks’ YouTube page (www.youtube.com/cvccredhawks/live).