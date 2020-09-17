CVCC ranked top junior college in yearly standings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the heels of hosting its first-ever state qualifier on Lake Hickory this Saturday and having five nationally qualified anglers, the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing program received even more good news this week.

The Red Hawks are ranked 16th in the latest Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings — their best ranking in program history. The new rankings were released this week by the Bass Pro Shops Collegiate Bass Fishing Series.

On the list of 140 colleges and universities throughout the country, the Red Hawks are the highest-ranked junior college — five spots higher than the second-ranked junior college team from Snead State Community College (Alabama).

“I was looking forward to seeing the latest Bass Pro Shop Collegiate School of the Year rankings after our success at the Hartwell and Guntersville tournaments,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “I knew we would be in pretty good shape, but I had no idea exactly how good. When I saw that we had moved up to 16th place overall and were the top ranked junior college in the country, I was ecstatic.”

Despite just starting its second season, this has been a monumental year so far for the Red Hawk anglers, who have secured five national championship spots during the past month.