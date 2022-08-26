 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CVCC ranked 12th in first School of the Year standings

Justin Eggers and Lane Bailey

Justin Eggers, left, and Lane Bailey, right, are two of 15 anglers set to compete this season for the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team. The Red Hawks were ranked a program-best 12th in the nation in the first Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings released this week.

 Photo courtesy of Catawba Valley Athletics

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team has received its highest ranking in program history.

The Red Hawks are ranked 12th in the first Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings, which were released on Wednesday.

“Although it is early in the year, I'm pleased with where we are in the standings,” said Catawba Valley head bass fishing coach Angela Mayo. “This is the highest we have ever been ranked and that shows that we are maturing as a program.”

The Red Hawks, who finished last season ranked 15th in the final School of the Year standings, return seven anglers to their roster for the 2022-23 school year.

However, Mayo has added eight more anglers to her Red Hawk roster, including the program’s first out-of-state student-athletes from Vermont, Tennessee and Arkansas.

“We have a lot of new anglers this year, including many from out of state,” Mayo said. “These anglers bring a different skill set and experience from fisheries in their regions that will strengthen our overall performance. I'm excited to see how the season unfolds.”

The Red Hawks compete in their first tournament of the fall Sept. 2-4 at the B.A.S.S. National Championship, which is being held on Winyah Bay in Georgetown, South Carolina.

