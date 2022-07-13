CVCC programs earn NJCAA academic honors

For the first time in school history, the Catawba Valley Community College athletic department had three of its programs named National Junior College Athletic Association Academic Team of the Year.

The Red Hawk baseball, softball and volleyball programs all received NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors on Monday. The award goes to an NJCAA member program that achieves at least a cumulative 3.0 team grade point average during the 2021-22 school year.

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program earned the highest GPA among the three programs — recording a 3.31 cumulative team GPA. Only 127 NJCAA volleyball programs across the country were honored with this Academic Team of the Year recognition.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and commitment these young women have not just on the court, but in the classroom,” said Catawba Valley head volleyball coach Madison Pogue. ‘Volleyball is a tool they are able to use to get an education, and it is great to see them rewarded for their dedication to their academic success.”

The Red Hawk softball program earned the NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honor for the first time in history after recording a team GPA of 3.2. It was one of 178 NJCAA softball programs to earn the Academic Team of the Year distinction.

“We are extremely proud of our girls and their hard work — not only on the softball field, but especially in the classroom,” said Red Hawk head softball coach Josh Bumgarner. “We set out to have our best year in program history — both academically and athletically. It's very satisfying to check both of those off and having our best year as a program in the classroom as a team and also the school's best record in history as well.”

For the second straight year, the CVCC baseball program earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors after recording a cumulative team GPA of 3.11.

The Red Hawks’ baseball program was one of 128 NJCAA baseball programs in the nation to earn this accolade.

“We are proud of the effort our guys exhibited in the classroom all year,” said Catawba Valley head baseball coach Marshall McDonald. “The investment on and off the field was top notch. We couldn’t be more proud of them.”

A total of 1,061 NJCAA athletic teams from 29 different sports received the NJCAA Team of the Year honor.

For more on the NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors, please visit www.njcaa.org.