CVCC offense remains hot in 19-6 win over Lancers

LANCASTER, S.C. — The 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team continued its hot play at the plate, belting out 16 hits in a 19-6 victory against host USC Lancaster on Tuesday afternoon at Doomsday Corner.

With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 12-2 overall on the season.

CVCC trailed USC Lancaster 3-1 after two complete innings, but exploded for four runs in the third inning and for seven runs in the fourth inning to propel ahead for good in Tuesday’s Region contest.

Center fielder Brett Eurey and right fielder Masashi Takegama led the charge at the plate for the Red Hawks with three hits apiece. Eurey and Takegama both hit a home run in the contest and drove in three RBIs.

They were two of five CVCC batters who tallied multiple hits in Tuesday’s contest, including two each off the bats of first baseman James Hinson, second baseman James Goodwin and catcher Will Samuelson.

On the mound, Red Hawk starter J.D. Lewis earned his first win of the season. He allowed two hits, two earned runs and struck out three batters in 2 2/3 innings.

The CVCC baseball team returned home on Wednesday for a matchup with rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute at Henkel-Alley Field before visiting Patrick Henry for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. in Martinsville, Virginia.