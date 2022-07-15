CVCC Night at the Races coming to HMS

Catawba Valley Community College will be holding a special Night at the Races in conjunction with Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The festivities will include a tailgate event complete with pre-race meal at 5 p.m. followed by racing action at 7 p.m.

“Red Hawk Athletics is excited to partner with a very historic part of Hickory with a tradition of champions like CVCC,” said Nick Schroeder, CVCC’s executive director of Student Life and Athletics. “This will be a great opportunity for our students and community to enjoy a special venue and event while giving them a chance to see the exciting student life opportunities our college offers.”

Racing action for the night includes twin 40-lap races for NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Model features, 35 laps for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models, 30 laps for the Heritage Finance Company Street Stocks and 35 laps for the Super Trucks.

“We are looking forward to hosting Catawba Valley Community College on Aug. 27,” said Hickory Motor Speedway general manager Kevin Piercy. “CVCC and Hickory Motor Speedway have been partnering together for several years, and it is an honor to work with a school that has the integrity and high standards and values of CVCC.”

Tickets to the tailgate event cost $20 and include both meal tickets and admission to the race. Race tickets cost $10. A portion of the proceeds from each will be donated to the Hawks Heroes program, which provides support for Catawba Valley Athletics.

Each ticket sold will also be entered into a raffle for two tickets to a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway as well as a VIP tour of the garage area by Glenn Jarrett, including front row stage attendance to driver introductions and pace car laps.

To purchase tickets to the CVCC Night at the Races, visit www.gocvcc.com and click on the "Night at the Races" tab under "Hawks Heroes" on the top menu.