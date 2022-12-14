CVCC men’s basketball sets record in 118-63 win against Lancers

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team made more program history on Saturday in a 118-63 conference victory against Lenoir Community College at the Tarlton Complex.

The 118 points scored are the most ever against a conference opponent, and the Red Hawks (6-3, 3-1 in Region 10) also extended their program record for consecutive 100-point home games to start a season (four).

Six Red Hawks reached double figures in scoring in Saturday’s Region 10 contest, including a team-high 18 points from forward Shad Thomas, and Tyjae Haynes added 17 points off the bench for Catawba Valley.

Javen Chandler (15 points), Evan Presnell (14), Braden Graham (12) and Jayden Watlington (12) also reached double digits in scoring for the Red Hawks.

CVCC took a commanding 58-25 halftime lead paced by 13 points from Chandler and 12 from Thomas.

The Red Hawks tied their season high in the second half by scoring 60 points as they further distanced themselves from the Lancers en route to the Region 10 victory.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team returned to action on Tuesday for a home conference contest against Wake Tech. The Red Hawks are also set to host Central Carolina Community College on Friday at 6 p.m. before entertaining Hosanna College on Saturday at 3 p.m.