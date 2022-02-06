CVCC men beat Titans, earn 13th victory

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team made it five wins in its past six games on Friday with a 106-70 victory against visiting Guilford Tech at the Tarlton Complex.

Anthony Allen led the Red Hawks (13-8, 9-5 in Region 10) with a team-high 19 points.

Allen was one of four Red Hawks who reached double figures in scoring in Friday’s Region 10 game, including Demetrius Washington with 16 points, Braden Graham with 13 points and Nasim Fuller with 12 points.

Washington also recorded his second double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Behind eight made 3-pointers, Catawba Valley jumped out to a 54-30 lead at halftime against the Titans (5-14, 2-12). Allen paced CVCC with 13 points in the first half.

The Red Hawks continued their torrid pace in the second half, scoring 52 points en route to the win. Every single Catawba Valley men’s basketball player scored in the contest.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team returns to action today for a home conference contest against Bryant & Stratton. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.