Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WADDINGTON, N.Y. — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team competed against some tough competition last weekend at the 2021 Car…
- Updated
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference released preseason coaches’ polls this week for football, soccer and volleyball. Lenoir-Rhyne …
- Updated
Catawba Valley Community College’s 2021 golf tournament is set for Monday, Sept. 20, at Catawba Country Club in Newton.
- Updated
Lenoir-Rhyne announced this week a major renovation of the Helen and Leonard Moretz Stadium, home to football and men’s and women’s lacrosse.
- Updated
The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team is ranked in the initial Division II preseason poll by the National Junior College Athlet…
The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced a first-of-its-kind conference alliance Tuesday that commissioners from each league expect will bring stability to an unsteady college sports landscape.
The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are set to announce an alliance.
- Updated
North Carolina men's basketball coach Hubert Davis said that "nothing" about being a head coach since taking over for Roy Williams in April has been hard.
- Updated
The Catawba Valley Community College Esports team held a successful open house last week, inviting members of the community and prospective pa…
- Updated
The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program will be hosting an open house for current and prospective CVCC students and their familie…