CVCC hosts successful Esports open house

The Catawba Valley Community College Esports team held a successful open house last week, inviting members of the community and prospective participants to the team’s new gaming area located in the Student Center on CVCC’s main campus. Among those in attendance were Hickory Mayor Hank Guess; Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman; CVCC Executive Vice President Dr. Larry Putnam; and team sponsors Luke Walling (Temprano Techvestors) and Spenser Clark (Red Fox Gaming). For more information on the program or to join, please contact head coach Cody Dalton at cdalton880@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4133.