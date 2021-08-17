 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVCC hosts successful Esports open house
0 Comments

CVCC hosts successful Esports open house

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Catawba Valley Community College Esports team held a successful open house last week, inviting members of the community and prospective participants to the team’s new gaming area located in the Student Center on CVCC’s main campus. Among those in attendance were Hickory Mayor Hank Guess; Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman; CVCC Executive Vice President Dr. Larry Putnam; and team sponsors Luke Walling (Temprano Techvestors) and Spenser Clark (Red Fox Gaming). For more information on the program or to join, please contact head coach Cody Dalton at cdalton880@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4133.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert