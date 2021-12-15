CVCC hosts successful bass tournament fundraiser

CONOVER — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team held a successful fundraiser tournament last weekend on the Oxford Dam ramp.

Sharing the ramp with the Lake Hickory Winter Trail, the Red Hawks had 22 boaters compete in their second annual “Reeling In For Red Hawks” event, which helps raise valuable funds for the bass fishing program at CVCC.

“We are really happy with the turnout for the second annual fundraiser tournament,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “The folks that run the Lake Hickory Winter Trail were kind enough to let us share the ramp with them so that people could fish both tournaments. The support we have from the local community is phenomenal.”

The tandem of Freddie Phillips and Chris Baugess took top honors, reeling in 9.38 pounds of bass, while Red Hawk angler Spencer Black and his teammate Greg Parks finished in second place with 6.16 pounds of bass.

Terry Herman caught the big fish of the day, which weighed 5.96 pounds.

The Red Hawks bass fishing team is continuing to fundraise through the end of the month. If you or someone you know would like to support the program, please visit https://org.eteamsponsor.com/ETS/supportUs/377745715 to donate.