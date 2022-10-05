CVCC hosts another successful golf tournament

The third annual Catawba Valley Community College Athletics golf tournament presented by Paul and Wanda Thompson was a huge success this past week at Catawba Country Club.

A total of 35 teams participated in the captain’s choice tournament, which provides financial support for CVCC Athletics. Funds raised from the tournament will help provide scholarships for Red Hawk student-athletes, athletic facility improvements and other program needs.

In the morning session, the four-person team of Joey Sadowski, Bryan Garmroth, Mack Morgan and Robert Staines took first place with a score of 54.

Nolyn Beam, Mac Beam, Tyler Delinger and Chris Carver finished in second with a score of 57, while the team of John Bray, Jeff Williams, Jason Hawks and Chris Hudson finished in third place with a score of 60.

Taking top honors in the afternoon session was the team of Clay Neill, Ed Neill, Matt Dobbins and Trent Scruggs, who finished with a score of 53.

The foursome of Scott Millar, John Hunter, John Pope and Wesley Walls finished one shot behind them in second place with a score of 54, while the team of Daniel Brinegar, Colby Dishmond, Brad Dzeskweicz and Dillon Bray finished in third with a score of 56.

Bryon Hollar won the Ball Drop, which was sponsored by Robert A. Mullinax.

To close out the day, six golfers attempted the Mark Story Million Dollar Shot, which was sponsored by the city of Hickory, Neill Construction and Catawba Insurance.

Three golfers each from the morning and afternoon sessions qualified for the shot by being closest to the pin on Hole 17.

Catawba Valley Community College would like to thank all of its sponsors for this year’s event, including silver sponsors Carolina Farm Credit, Pepsi, Craftmaster Furniture and Vanguard Furniture.

Hole sponsors included Active Edge, American Home Furnishings, Alliance, Brice & Jeff Melton, Cafe’ Gouda, Carolina Farm Credit, Cubbard Express, Conover Home & Hardware, Craftmaster Furniture, David E. Looper, D&H Marketing, Dick’s Cafe, Don Coleman, Everett Hickory, Gaston College, Glen Oaks Golf, Jason’s Deli, Hickory Mechanical, Newton-Conover Education Foundation, Olde Tavern, The Ned Jarrett Family, Pepsi, Southeast Retirement Planners, Vanguard Furniture and Viewmont Auto.

Additional sponsors for the event included Backstreets, Catawba Insurance, Catawba Country Club, Charolais, Chick-Fil-A South Hickory, CVCC Cosmetology, CVCC Furniture Academy, CVCC Hospitality Academy, CVCC Marketing, Hickory Crawdads, Four Peas in a Pod, Glen Oaks Golf, Hampton Inn Hickory, Hickory Wine Shoppe, Imagine One Hospitality, Kim Stinson Fine Art, Mellow Mushroom, Michael Boone, Manufacturing Solutions Center, Notions, Pepsi and Vitality.

If you are interested in supporting Red Hawk Athletics, please contact Terri Livingston, Chief Officer for Special Project Development, at 828-327-7000, ext. 4510 or via email at tlivingston652@cvcc.edu.