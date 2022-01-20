 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CVCC hosting baseball clinics Sunday
CVCC hosting baseball clinics Sunday

  • Updated
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program is hosting baseball clinics on Sunday at the Heat Facility, located at 506 W 25th Street in Newton.

A hitting clinic will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a pitching clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. Registration for the hitting clinic starts at 1:30 p.m., while registration for the pitching clinic is at 3:30 p.m.

The cost of each clinic is $50 or $75 for both clinics. Cash or check is accepted. Checks can be made payable to CVCC.

During the clinics, attendees will learn from Catawba Valley Community College coaches about basic training principles and will also get the opportunity to showcase in front of CVCC, other colleges and Heat owner Dustin Harrington.

For more information on the Red Hawk baseball clinics, contact Catawba Valley head baseball coach Marshall McDonald at 910-733-0466 or email mmcdonald@cvcc.edu.

