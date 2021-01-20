CVCC has 4 ranked teams on same day

The Catawba Valley Community College athletic department made history on Tuesday with four Red Hawk sports teams earning votes in national polls in one day.
The National Junior College Athletic Association released its preseason polls for many of its sports on Tuesday, including baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball, and the Red Hawks had four of their programs recognized in the national rankings.
“Today is yet another memorable day for Red Hawk athletics with four of our programs being recognized nationally at the same time,” said CVCC Athletic Director Nick Schroeder. “While they are special, these preseason rankings say a lot about not only the current athletic talent we have here at CVCC, but also the Red Hawks who came before them and built the foundation they stand on. Without their contributions, we would not be where we are today. We are thankful for their contributions and happy to carry on their winning legacies.”
The highest of the Red Hawks’ ranked teams is the volleyball program, which debuted at No. 7 in the Division II rankings.
Entering its first volleyball season under head coach Madison Pogue, CVCC ended the fall 2020 volleyball season with a fifth-place ranking.
This is the fourth time in the past five seasons that the Red Hawk volleyball program has been ranked in the top 10 nationally during the preseason.
Not far behind the CVCC volleyball program is the Red Hawk women’s basketball program, which debuted at No. 8 in the NJCAA DII preseason poll.
It is the third-highest ranking all-time for the CVCC women’s basketball program — only behind its third-place ranking during the 2012-13 season and a fourth-place ranking in the 2013-14 preseason.
The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program is ranked No. 19 in the NJCAA DII baseball poll. It’s the first time that the Red Hawks have been ranked in the preseason NJCAA DII poll since the 2017-18 season when it debuted at No. 17.
For the third straight season, the CVCC men’s basketball program received votes in the NJCAA DII poll. The Red Hawks are coming off a record-setting 22-9 season in which they won the most home games in program history.
For a complete look at the rankings, visit www.njcaa.org.