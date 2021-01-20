CVCC has 4 ranked teams on same day

The Catawba Valley Community College athletic department made history on Tuesday with four Red Hawk sports teams earning votes in national polls in one day.

The National Junior College Athletic Association released its preseason polls for many of its sports on Tuesday, including baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball, and the Red Hawks had four of their programs recognized in the national rankings.

“Today is yet another memorable day for Red Hawk athletics with four of our programs being recognized nationally at the same time,” said CVCC Athletic Director Nick Schroeder. “While they are special, these preseason rankings say a lot about not only the current athletic talent we have here at CVCC, but also the Red Hawks who came before them and built the foundation they stand on. Without their contributions, we would not be where we are today. We are thankful for their contributions and happy to carry on their winning legacies.”

The highest of the Red Hawks’ ranked teams is the volleyball program, which debuted at No. 7 in the Division II rankings.

Entering its first volleyball season under head coach Madison Pogue, CVCC ended the fall 2020 volleyball season with a fifth-place ranking.