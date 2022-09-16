 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CVCC golf tourney set for Sept. 26

Catawba Valley Red Hawks

The Catawba Valley Community College athletic department recently announced the date and details for its 2022 golf tournament, which is set for Monday, Sept. 26 at Catawba Country Club.

The four-person team scramble format tournament features both morning and afternoon tee times. The cost for registration is $150 for an individual, $600 for a team or $800 for a team including a hole sponsorship.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hawks Heroes program, which provides the backbone for financial support for CVCC Athletics. Funds raised from the tournament will help provide scholarships for Red Hawk student-athletes, athletic facility improvements and other program needs.

Sponsorships levels for the tournament are available and include presenting sponsorship ($10,000), gold sponsorship ($5,000), silver sponsorship ($2,500), player gift sponsor ($2,000), Mark Story $1 million shot sponsor ($1,500), beverage sponsor ($1,500), lunch sponsor ($1,000), ball drop sponsor ($1,000), putting contest sponsor ($500), longest drive sponsor ($500) and closest to the pin sponsor ($500).

Full details of each sponsorship level and package are available by visiting www.gocvcc.com/golftournament.

Participants in the golf tournament can also purchase a Super Ticket Package for $100, which includes entry into the putting contest, entry into the ball drop, two mulligans and one ticket in the raffle drawing for prizes. Lunch for the event will take place at noon.

To complete the registration form, make checks payable to: Catawba Valley Community College Foundation, c/o Terri Livingston, 2550 U.S. Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

For more information or to register and/or sponsor the event, contact Terri Livingston at 828-327-7000, ext. 4510 or email tlivingston@cvcc.edu.

