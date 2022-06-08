 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CVCC fishing signs McDowell's Weaver

Cole Weaver

Recent McDowell High School graduate Cole Weaver has signed with Catawba Valley Community College to join the Red Hawks' bass fishing program for the 2022-23 season. Pictured, from left, are CVCC head coach Angela Mayo, Gage Weaver, his mother Missy Weaver and his father Robert Weaver.

 Photo courtesy of Catawba Valley Athletics

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing program has reached back into the water to add to its 2022-23 roster, signing McDowell High School product Cole Weaver.

“We are looking forward to Cole joining the Red Hawk Nation in the fall,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “He has quite a bit of tournament fishing experience at the high school level and has been successful. I'm confident that he will be a great addition to the team.”

Weaver comes to Catawba Valley with a strong fishing resume on the high school level. He finished second in points in the BASS Western North Carolina High School and Junior Series last year and placed fourth in the same points standings this year.

He also finished in third place in the state championship this season and traveled to Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee to compete in the Bassmaster High School National Championship last July.

Additionally, Weaver placed 10th at the North Carolina Bass National High School tournament on Lake Norman last month.

“I am thankful for the opportunity that CVCC is going to be giving me and the chance to learn and grow as an angler,” Weaver said.

Weaver joins a Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing program that just finished 15th nationally in the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings — the highest ranking in program history.

